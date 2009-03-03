Bernanke: More Bailouts Please

CHEAT SHEET
Last week, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was saying the recession could end this year. This week: More bailouts, please. Bernanke suggested in a speech before the Senate Budget Committee that the banking system will need money beyond the $700 billion in TARP funds already allocated. “Without a reasonable degree of financial stability, a sustainable recovery will not occur,” he said. “Although progress has been made on the financial front since last fall, more needs to be done.”