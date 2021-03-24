Bernie: Trump Is Racist but I Don’t Feel Comfortable With His Twitter Ban
DOESN’T SIT RIGHT
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) thinks Donald Trump is a terrible person—but he’s not sure if that should disqualify him from tweeting. In an interview with The New York Times podcast The Ezra Klein Show on Tuesday, Sanders unflinchingly described the ex-president as “a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, a pathological liar, an authoritarian, somebody who doesn’t believe in the rule of law.” However, the senator added: “If you’re asking me, do I feel particularly comfortable that the president, the then-president of the United States, could not express his views on Twitter? I don’t feel comfortable about it.” Asked to explain further, he said: “I don’t like giving that much power to a handful of high-tech people, but the devil is obviously in the details and it’s something we’re going to have to think long and hard on, and that is how you preserve First Amendment rights without moving this country into a Big Lie mentality.”