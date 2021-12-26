Happy Boxing Day—These Every Post-Christmas Sales are on Par With Black Friday

2021 has been quite the year (it’s decidedly neck and neck the insanity that was 2020 if you ask me), but now that the new year is right around the corner, it’s a good time to ring in 2022 with some gifts for yourself. Chances are, you’ve been shopping for gifts for everyone else other than yourself for the last month or two, so now’s the time to treat yourself to some discounted goodies. There are hundreds of solid after-Christmas sales to shop today through the end of the year.

Alternatively dubbed “Boxing Day,” today’s roster of sales and discounts is on par with Black Friday and Cyber Monday scores, so if you’ve got some gift cards and Christmas cash to spend, today’s the day. Indeed, it appears that Boxing Day has officially become yet another shopping holiday chock-full of stellar doorbuster deals and sitewide sales to get your hands on before we ring in the new year.

Now that the frantic gifting frenzy has drawn to a close (thank god!), now’s the time to treat yourself to everything on your list while taking advantage of steep discounts from tons of retailers and brands—and without leaving your couch and battling crowds of fellow bargain hunters IRL.

Amazon has tons of markdowns across all of their virtual aisles, from marked-down kitchen appliances to luxury beauty products, but there are plenty of other noteworthy sales from e-tailers like Huckberry, Anthropologie, Dermstore, TUSHY, and so many more. Scroll through below to check out all of the best after-Christmas sales (organized by product category for your convenience!) to shop today.

Apparel & Accessories

Huckberry is hosting its annual end-of-the-year clearance sale with tons of best-selling items marked down up to 40 percent off now through January 1, 2022.

Anthropologie is offering up to 50 percent off Holiday items today only.

Ariat is offering an extra 10% off your order with code EXTRA10 now through January 2, 2022.

Charles and Keith is offering up to 50 percent off select styles through January 16, 2022. No code required.

Citizen Watches is offering 20 percent off $80 CZ Smart Collection models through January 2, 2022.

Verishop is offering a Boxing Week sale through January 3 with BOGO on clearance items, including brands like Madewell, Rachel Comey, and Free People.

Beauty & Grooming

ColourPop's end-of-the-year sale means 25 percent off site-wide, including their best-selling Super Shock highlighters (my favorite) and palettes.

BareMinerals will be offering an extra 40 percent off sale items and Eyeliner + Eyeshadow gift with purchase when you spend $75.

Dermstore is offering a Last Chance Sale from January 3, 2022, with promo code: EXTRA10.

Lime Crime is offering up to 75 percent off sitewide and 50 percent of holiday collection on December 26 only.

Skinceuticals is offering a range of bundles that never go on sale, saving you up to $50.

Tech & Electronics

Sonix is currently offering 30 percent off sitewide through December 30.

Take 15 percent off Otterbox sitewide through December 27.

LifeProof is offering 15 percent off sitewide through December 27. Some exclusions apply.

Sexual Health & Wellness

Lovehoney's massive post-holiday sale includes sitewide deals on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories marked down up to 50 percent off through January 4, 2022.

Colgate is offering $35 off the Colgate optic White Advanced LED valid through December 31.

HUM Nutrition is offering 15 percent off first orders of $29+ with code NEWYEAR

Neocell's Boxing Day sale is giving 30 percent off 2+ items with the code 22NEW1.

Natural Vitality is offering 30 percent off 2+ items with the code 22NEW1 at checkout, including their best-selling Calm Magnesium formulas.

Home & Furniture

TUSHY bidets are having a Christmas Crunch sale—get free shipping with code HOLIBIDET.

AeroGarden is offering 20 percent off sitewide at with code HOLIDAY20 at checkout.

Apt2B is giving customers the chance to refresh their space on a budget—Take up to 22 percent off sitewide.

Purple is offering several Boxing Week deals—Up to 20 percent off holidays and new year bundles, 10 percent off sitewide, and gifts with purchases on orders over $75.

