Amazon’s Best-selling Devices and Electronics Are on Deep Discount for a Limited-Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
In the modern world, smart gadgets have become indispensable for everything from seeing your loved ones while on a call to accessing obscure books. Amazon is all-in on the deep discounts ahead of Black Friday this year, so there’s no better time to buy at such affordable prices.
Here are some of the best deals on Amazon devices if you’re looking for a new on-trend doorbell system that lets you screen visitors before answering or upgrading your Fire Stick or Echo Dot. Hopefully, you find the perfect one for your needs and budget—but act fast since these deals won’t last long.
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Remember cable? Yeah, me neither. Fire Sticks have completely made needing cable TV obsolete, with the ability to purchase or cancel premium apps at your fingertips. You can still get HBO, Hulu, ESPN, and Disney without the hangups of contracts.
Fire TV Stick 4K
Down from $50
Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Alexa Voice Remote
Down from $55
Ditch the Fire Stick altogether with a Fire TV. These smart TVs’ built-in capability ends the era of plugging any cables or devices into your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 43" smart TV
Down from $370
Amazon Fire TV 50" smart TV
Regularly $470
Insignia 32" Smart HD 720p Fire TV
Down from $180
The popular Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speakers will fill your home with quality sounds. They’re interactive so you can ask the Echo Dot about the weather, sports scores, news, and much more, or just play your favorite tunes. They work with popular apps like Apple Music, Sirius, Pandora, and more.
Echo smart home hub with rich sound
Down from $100
All-New Echo Dot (2022 release) with clock and Alexa
Down from $60
This Echo accessory has a screen to make video calls, watch recipe videos while cooking, or ask Alexa to add items to a grocery list.
Echo Show 8, HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera
Down from $130
Echo Show 10
Down from $250
Echo Show 5 (2021 release) Smart display with Alexa
Down from $85
The gold standard in reading devices, the new generation of Kindles, are thinner, last weeks before needing a recharge, and are easier to read than ever. Store thousands of titles, and pair them with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your stories. Some are even waterproof, in case you’re reading down by the river. Various models have different features, so see which is right for you.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with a 6.8" display
Down from $190
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Down from $160
Watch TV, make video calls or listen to music; these handy devices are easy to use and accept Alexa voice commands.
Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" screen
Down from $150
Fire 7 Kids tablet 7" Display
Down from $110
These are the Caller-ID of home doorbells. Never again suffer through an unwanted visit when screening callers to your home. Features include two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts, and Alexa enabled.
Blink Video Doorbell
Down from $50
Ring Video Doorbell, improved motion detection, easy install
Regularly $100
Doorbell Camera Wireless with storage
Regularly $250
Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals, including HP coupons, Samsung coupons, Best Buy coupons, and NordVPN coupons.