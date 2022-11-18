Amazon’s Best-selling Devices and Electronics Are on Deep Discount for a Limited-Time

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

In the modern world, smart gadgets have become indispensable for everything from seeing your loved ones while on a call to accessing obscure books. Amazon is all-in on the deep discounts ahead of Black Friday this year, so there’s no better time to buy at such affordable prices.

Here are some of the best deals on Amazon devices if you’re looking for a new on-trend doorbell system that lets you screen visitors before answering or upgrading your Fire Stick or Echo Dot. Hopefully, you find the perfect one for your needs and budget—but act fast since these deals won’t last long.

Fire Sticks

Remember cable? Yeah, me neither. Fire Sticks have completely made needing cable TV obsolete, with the ability to purchase or cancel premium apps at your fingertips. You can still get HBO, Hulu, ESPN, and Disney without the hangups of contracts.

Fire TV Stick 4K Down from $50 Buy at Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Alexa Voice Remote Down from $55 Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fire TV

Ditch the Fire Stick altogether with a Fire TV. These smart TVs’ built-in capability ends the era of plugging any cables or devices into your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 43" smart TV Down from $370 Buy at Amazon $ 230 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Fire TV 50" smart TV Regularly $470 Buy at Amazon $ 250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Insignia 32" Smart HD 720p Fire TV Down from $180 Buy at Amazon $ 99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Dot

The popular Alexa-enabled Bluetooth speakers will fill your home with quality sounds. They’re interactive so you can ask the Echo Dot about the weather, sports scores, news, and much more, or just play your favorite tunes. They work with popular apps like Apple Music, Sirius, Pandora, and more.

Echo smart home hub with rich sound Down from $100 Buy at Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

All-New Echo Dot (2022 release) with clock and Alexa Down from $60 Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Show

This Echo accessory has a screen to make video calls, watch recipe videos while cooking, or ask Alexa to add items to a grocery list.

Echo Show 8, HD smart display with Alexa and 13 MP camera Down from $130 Buy at Amazon $ 70 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Show 10 Down from $250 Buy at Amazon $ 170 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Show 5 (2021 release) Smart display with Alexa Down from $85 Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kindle Paperwhite

The gold standard in reading devices, the new generation of Kindles, are thinner, last weeks before needing a recharge, and are easier to read than ever. Store thousands of titles, and pair them with an Audible subscription and Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your stories. Some are even waterproof, in case you’re reading down by the river. Various models have different features, so see which is right for you.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition with a 6.8" display Down from $190 Buy at Amazon $ 130 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Down from $160 Buy at Amazon $ 105 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fire HD Tablet

Watch TV, make video calls or listen to music; these handy devices are easy to use and accept Alexa voice commands.

Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1" screen Down from $150 Buy at Amazon $ 75 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fire 7 Kids tablet 7" Display Down from $110 Buy at Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Video Doorbell

These are the Caller-ID of home doorbells. Never again suffer through an unwanted visit when screening callers to your home. Features include two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts, and Alexa enabled.

Blink Video Doorbell Down from $50 Buy at Amazon $ 35 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ring Video Doorbell, improved motion detection, easy install Regularly $100 Buy at Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Doorbell Camera Wireless with storage Regularly $250 Buy at Amazon $ 123 Free Shipping | Free Returns

