HOME SWEET HOME The Best Black Friday Home Deals, From Big-Ticket Furniture to Seasonal Decor From discounted furniture to half-off kitchen essentials, the best Black Friday home deals have already begun. Morsa Images/Getty Images

Get the Scouted newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. This article includes a paid placement from Aura Home.

If you’ve been mulling over a new sofa, bed, rug, desk chair, bedding, dishes, cookware, or decor piece, November is one of the best times to invest in higher-priced items. Many furniture brands and home goods retailers hold big sales not only on Black Friday and Cyber Monday but also in the days around them.

We’re rounding up the best deals to shop during these major shopping moments, so you don’t have to spend hours scouring the internet. Whether you’ve had your eye on a new sofa for the holiday hosting season or just need to stock up on last-minute holiday decor, now’s the best time of year to save on home, kitchen, and furniture deals. Read ahead for the best ones to shop now. Wayfair Wayfair Wayfair offers steep discounts throughout the month of November. You can get up to 70 percent off everything from dining table sets and living room furniture to Christmas decor, outdoor seating, mattresses, and bedroom furnishings. Shop Now Wayfair Aura House AD BY AURA HOUSE: Aura Scent Diffuser For a limited time, score up to 40 percent off select items and up to 50 percent off holiday gift sets. Shop Now Aura House Anthropologie Anthropologie Anthropologie holds an annual sale during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this year’s is especially stellar. You can save up to 30 percent on boho-eclectic home goods and furnishings, including wall art, mirrors, holiday decorations, table settings, glassware, lighting, throw pillows, and statement furniture. Shop Now Anthropologie Ruggable Ruggable Ruggable is known for its stain-resistant, machine-washable, and actually chic area rugs, runners, and mats. The brand carries every size, endless colors and patterns, and features collaborations with renowned designers and artists. Around Thanksgiving, on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout Cyber Week, you can get limited-time markdowns up to 40 percent off on the most popular rugs. Shop Now Ruggable Brooklinen Brooklinen One of the first and most popular bedding startups of the 2010s, Brooklinen is a go-to for high-quality linen and cotton sheets, duvet sets, comforters, and other bedding basics. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the brand will offer 25 percent off sitewide and half-off bedding bundles. Shop Now Brooklinen Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Cozy Earth is holding sales all November long, with the best discounts starting on Thanksgiving. Right now, you can score 25 percent off bedding and pajamas. Shop Now Cozy Earth Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma carries some of the most coveted kitchenware brands—Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Emile Henry, KitchenAid, Breville, and De'Longhi, to name just a few. Throughout November and early December, you can get deals on well-made cookware, baking essentials, cutlery, and countertop appliances for yourself or people on your holiday gift list. Shop Now Williams Sonoma Our Place Our Place Our Place’s non-toxic, aesthetically pleasing cookware is on sale leading up to and through Thanksgiving weekend. You can’t go wrong with the Always Pan or the Wonder Oven, but you'll get the best deal on bundled sets. Shop Now Our Place West Elm West Elm West Elm is the place to shop for high-end housewares inspired by midcentury-modern design. The premium pieces can be an investment, but during the Black Friday sale, you can get living room furniture, dining sets, serveware, mattresses, beds, bedding, and decorative accents at more wallet-friendly prices. Shop Now West Elm Crate & Barrel Crate & Barrel If you’re thinking of upgrading your space with upscale, long-lasting home goods but prefer not to pay full price, don’t sleep on Crate & Barrel’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now Crate & Barrel Burrow Burrow If you need modular living room seating, a sleeper sofa, a new dining room set, or accent furniture for your home, you can count on Burrow for good-quality, visually appealing designs. The Black Friday sale is the time to buy because the brand is offering up to 40 percent off sitewide. Shop Now Burrow Lovesac Lovesac Lovesac got its start selling giant beanbag-style, foam-filled seats, but now makes a medley of proper furniture pieces, namely modular sofas and adaptable armchairs. Beginning in mid-November, the brand’s Black Friday sales event gets you up to 50 percent off everything. Shop Now Lovesac Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options