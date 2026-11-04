Black Friday Came Early—Here Are the Best Deals So Far

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If Black Friday feels like it comes earlier and earlier each year, you’re not wrong. In 2026, retailers are kicking off the post-Thanksgiving savings before the holiday even begins. It’s official: Cyber Month is here.
While many of the year’s best deals are still expected to drop after the holiday, hundreds of coveted brands have already launched early deals, letting shoppers jump-start gifting and save on seasonal decor and hosting essentials.
Shop the best early Black Friday deals now.
Bon Charge
Bon Charge
Wellness and red light therapy brand Bon Charge kicked off its month-long Cyber sale this week. Throughout December, score up to $1,000 off recovery tools, red light therapy devices, and wellness tech. You'll find up to 30 percent off its premium sauna blankets, LED light therapy panels, and even red light-powered toothbrushes.
J.Crew’s online Factory Store (aka outlet) already offers up to 40 percent off retail prices, but right now shoppers can get an extra 50 percent off clearance with code LEAFY50 at checkout. Plus, take an extra 25 percent off its newly launched gift shop with the code PRESENTS at checkout.
Laifen kicked off Black Friday early this November, giving shoppers a head start on savings across its lineup of sleek, innovative personal care tech, including high-performance hair dryers and styling tools, electric toothbrushes, and grooming essentials. This year, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off select products, including the SE 2, Wave Pro, Swift 4, and P3 Pro Shaver Bundle on Amazon.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, Laura Geller Beauty has long been known for offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it has developed a loyal following across all age groups. For a limited time, take a whopping 65 percent off sitewide, plus an extra 15 percent off select holiday items with code HD15.
Lola Blankets have earned their reputation as the internet's favorite blankets for a good reason. They're designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is offering a very generous 50 percent off deal during its early Black Friday sale. In addition to this rare sitewide sale, the brand is also offering free shipping on orders over $250. Use the code BF50 at checkout to unlock the savings.
Stock up on all of your Thanksgiving cookware essentials (and holiday hosting items) during Made In's early Black Friday sale. Right now, shoppers can save up to 30 percent on professional-grade cookware in the bestsellers section.
If you've been in the process of sprucing up your home before holiday host guests come rushing in, Ruggable's last-chance Holiday Hosting sale is the perfect opportunity to give your space a fresh update without a full-blown reno. For a limited time, score up to 40 percent off the brand’s stain-resistant and machine-washable rugs.
Beyond being sustainable and relatively wallet-friendly (most styles cost about $150 to $200), Vivaia’s shoes feature a diamond-padded insole and a wide, foot-friendly design. Plus, they're machine-washable. The celebrity-loved footwear brand dropped its Black Friday sale early, with discounts of up to $80 off bestsellers, plus an extra 10 percent off clearance styles.
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