The Best New Launches From Uniqlo, Madewell, and More

AIRism Mask: Uniqlo makes one of our favorite face masks and they just released new colors. Now you can get one of our favorite (and most breathable) face masks in gray, blue, light blue, and brown.

The Dutchess in Taffy: The Dutchess from Great Jones is one of our favorite dutch ovens out there, and now, it comes in a bright and beautiful bubblegum pink aptly named “Taffy.” Apparently, they wanted to call it Medium Rare, but that grossed some people out. Regardless, this pot will brighten up any stovetop.

Court Sneakers: Just in time for Spring, Madewell has launched their second installment in their sustainable shoe lineup, the Court Sneaker. Not only are the shoes damn comfy and damn good looking, the outsoles are made out of 50 percent recycled products too.

Stasher Go: Stasher makes some of our favorite food storage bags, but now, they’re moving on to making bags for every adventure. Perfectly sized for your phone, hand sanitizer, or other must haves, this bag fits nicely and securely in any backpack or tote, so you can always have what you need at just an arms reach away. You can even clip it to your bag with the included carabiner.

Yummie Breast Cancer Awareness Initiative: Yummie is a brand that we know and love here at Scouted. Their shapewear is actually comfortable and stylish enough that you could (and should) wear it on its own. Now, the brand has announced a partnership with two BCA foundations where 10 percent of bra sales during the entire year (not just Breast Cancer Awareness Month) get donated.

