Bettina Trump Makes Hysterical Election Day Posts
Her recent posts mark a striking departure from the progressive causes and fashion posts she used to share online.
President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Bettina Trump, has flooded Instagram with MAGA messaging and anti-Muslim posts ahead of the midterms.
The Palm Beach socialite married Donald Trump Jr., 48, earlier this year in a wedding heavily funded by a Russian oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin. Trump did not attend their wedding.
Bettina, 39, posted 43 Instagram stories in the last 24 hours, as of Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The posts span conspiracy theories, anti-immigration rhetoric, and claims that Muslims are seeking to take over the West.
Her stories included reposting a video of an influencer linking Abdul El-Sayed to terrorist organizations, a video that implied mass migration has done more damage to Europe than two world wars did, and a video of Muslim people waiting to vote in Michigan. Text over the latter read: “The line for early voting in Dearborn, Michigan... If Abdul El-Sayed becomes the first Muslim Senator I think we know why.”
She then posted a series of photos of Trump-endorsed candidates in states such as Wisconsin, West Virginia, Tennessee, Texas, South Dakota, Georgia, and Alaska.
Bettina also posted Fox News clips of her sister-in-law, Lara Trump, talking about the midterms and urging Republicans to vote. Bettina wrote, “I ❤️ Lara”.
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She also shared a video of JD Vance saying, “If you want to become an American, then become an American. Learn our language, learn our culture, learn our values, assimilate into American culture, that is the bare minimum we expect of a newcomer in America.”
Between her alarmist rants, she posted about eating at the fashionable French restaurant Pastis in New York City and visiting Pure Skin Palm Beach, a medical spa she calls “her happy place.”
Bettina’s social media presence has changed considerably since she started dating the president’s eldest child.
The socialite previously supported progressive causes online.
In November 2020, Bettina posted a photo of herself to Facebook, wearing a mask and holding a sign that says, “Only you can stop the spread of ignorance.”
Following the death of George Floyd in June 2020, she joined the Blackout Tuesday movement, a collective action to protest racism and police brutality.
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