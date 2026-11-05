GONE TOO SOON ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Dead at 50 Kimmarie Johnson also appeared in the 2000 stoner-comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?” Paul Redmond/Getty Images # 2

Actress and model Kimmarie Johnson, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where’s My Car?, died Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with a heart condition, her niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ. She was 50. Born in Pittsburgh in 1976, Johnson worked as a flight attendant until a modeling agency signed her. She began competing in beauty pageants and was named Miss Pennsylvania in 1992. Johnson went on to represent the state in the 1993 Miss USA pageant. She later moved to Los Angeles and landed a role as Jane in a Season 9 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. She also appeared alongside Pamela Anderson in the action-comedy series V.I.P. In 2000, Johnson played a “Jumpsuit Chick” in Dude, Where’s My Car?, starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott. Her filmography also includes credits in Gang Warz, Shadow Fury, and Break a Leg.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register