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GONE TOO SOON

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actress Dead at 50

Kimmarie Johnson also appeared in the 2000 stoner-comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 09: Model Kimmarie Johnson attends the Red Carpet Celebration of "Magic Mike XXL" at Hutchinson Cocktails & Grill on July 9, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Redmond/Getty Images)

Paul Redmond/Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Actress and model Kimmarie Johnson, known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Dude, Where’s My Car?, died Wednesday afternoon after being diagnosed with a heart condition, her niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ. She was 50. Born in Pittsburgh in 1976, Johnson worked as a flight attendant until a modeling agency signed her. She began competing in beauty pageants and was named Miss Pennsylvania in 1992. Johnson went on to represent the state in the 1993 Miss USA pageant. She later moved to Los Angeles and landed a role as Jane in a Season 9 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. She also appeared alongside Pamela Anderson in the action-comedy series V.I.P. In 2000, Johnson played a “Jumpsuit Chick” in Dude, Where’s My Car?, starring Ashton Kutcher and Seann William Scott. Her filmography also includes credits in Gang Warz, Shadow Fury, and Break a Leg.

Read it at TMZ

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