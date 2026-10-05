SORRY, JEFF Bezos Humiliated as Ivanka and Jared Beat Him Into Elite Inner Circle Money alone isn’t enough to secure a spot. KENT NISHIMURA/Kent Nishimura, Getty Images

Jeff Bezos has been left on the outside looking in as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner joined the ultra-exclusive country club he’s been trying to get into.

The elite Indian Creek Country Club is located on Indian Creek, a private, gated island community near Miami known as the “Billionaire Bunker” for its high concentration of extremely wealthy residents. The private club famously takes years to accept new members.

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“The Kushners did get in,” a source tells Page Six.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's attempts to get into Miami's most exclusive country club have reportedly paid off. YOAN VALAT/Yoan Valat, Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal reported that the initiation fee for the roughly 350-member club is close to $1 million, and annual dues cost about $44,000.

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But money alone isn’t enough to secure a spot. Prospective members need to cultivate relationships with current members, who must sponsor them and provide recommendation letters.

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Trump and Kushner have been trying to get into the club since they bought a mansion in the affluent enclave in December 2020, but were reportedly not initially welcomed because of the couple’s close ties to the White House.

An aerial view of the exclusive Indian Creek Country Club, located on Miami's "Billionare Bunker." Education Images/Jeffrey Greenberg, Getty Images

After the January 6 attack on the Capitol, a source told Page Six that “it only takes one member to object against any new member, and many members are objecting, particularly after the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Jared and Ivanka can lunch with their fellow ‘patriots’ at Mar-a-Lago.”

Despite the rejection, the couple did not give up.

Kushner, who serves as a special envoy for peace to the Trump administration in a volunteer capacity, served on Indian Creek Village’s governing board. The couple also agreed to have a sewage pump station built across from their home, an effort to address the island’s obsolete septic systems and appease club members.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have reportedly been trying to get into the Indian Creek Country Club for a while—so far with no success. Karwai Tang/Karwai Tang, WireImage

Bezos bought three properties on Indian Creek Island for a total of about $234 million between 2023 and 2024. In February, the Amazon founder and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, attended the annual dock party at Indian Creek Country Club.

Still, his efforts to cozy up to club members have yet to pay off, and he has not received an invitation to join.

“No one is going to make it easy because he is Jeff Bezos,” says a source. “You have to go to mixers. You don’t just move there and think you can get in. For anyone.”

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But one source told the outlet that Bezos and Sánchez are likely to get in—they just have to wait their turn.

“There aren’t that many golf clubs [in Miami], and there is huge demand. It’s very hard to get into any of them, but Indian Creek is the hardest,” a source said.

Bezos has faced accusations that he is seeking to curry favor with Trump for personal financial gain. During Trump’s second term, Bezos has praised the president, calling him “more mature” in his second term than in his first and saying he has “lots of good ideas.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to Bezos for comment.

Trump and Kushner getting the nod ahead of Bezos and Sánchez could make for an awkward dynamic, given that the couples are neighbors and friends. Trump and Kushner attended Bezos and Sánchez’s June 2025 wedding in Italy and have been spotted socializing together.

Kushner and Trump leaving their hotel in Venice to attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding. Anadolu/Andrea Carrubba, Getty Images

Notable current members of the Indian Creek Country Club include football star Tom Brady, financier Carl Icahn, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, and supermodel Adriana Lima.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg—who made real estate history when he forked over $170 million for an Indian Creek mansion earlier this year—is also reportedly vying for admission, but has not yet succeeded. Members of the Qatari royal family own property on the island but have not been granted access to the club.

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