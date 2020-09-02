No Convention Bump: Trump Sinks in Latest Quinnipiac Poll, Biden Up By 10 Points
Quinnipiac University’s first survey of likely 2020 voters has Joe Biden with a 10 point lead over Donald Trump among all survey participants, suggesting the president’s Republican National Convention appearance and recent trip to Kenosha have done little to help his campaign. The poll found that Biden leads Trump among female voters (17 percentage points), Black voters (72 points) and Latino voters (20 points). Six in 10 voters said the country is worse off compared to 2016 and, in a nod to recent civil unrest, 50 percent said having Trump as president makes them feel less safe, while 35 percent said it makes them feel more safe.
Pollsters also asked those surveyed if Trump or Biden would better handle the economy, racial inequality, coronavirus, healthcare, and general crisis management. Though respondents were split on the economy, Biden held a clear lead in all other categories. The poll also surveyed favorability ratings and views on voting by mail, racism, coronavirus, and the economy, with results largely split along party lines.