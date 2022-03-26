Biden Admin Plans to Green-Light Second Booster for 50 & Up: NYT

CHEAT SHEET
The Biden administration is planning to let people 50 and up get a second COVID booster, as a hedge against a surge before next fall, The New York Times reports, citing unnamed sources. FDA authorization could come as early as next week, the newspaper said. Federal authorities won’t explicitly recommend the second booster because it’s still not clear whether there’s danger of major spread of the virus in the U.S. in the next few months or whether the efficacy of the first booster shots have worn off. What is clear: Vaccines and boosters drastically reduce the chance of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.