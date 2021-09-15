Biden Administration Asks Federal Judge to Halt Enforcement of Radical Texas Abortion Ban
The Biden administration has launched a new legal challenge to the extreme Texas law that effectively bans all abortions in the state. According to The Washington Post, the Justice Department has asked a federal judge to lift the abortion ban while its suit against the radical law makes its way through the courts. The Biden administration sued Texas last week in an attempt to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law for good, and Tuesday night’s filing requests a temporary restraining order or injunction to prevent Texas from enforcing the law for the time being. The department’s brief accused Texas of introducing “an unprecedented scheme... to shield a plainly unconstitutional law from review.” The abortion ban came into effect at the start of this month, and effectively bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy—before many know they’re pregnant—with no exceptions for rape or incest.