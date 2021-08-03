Biden Administration to Announce New, Targeted Eviction Moratorium
REVERSE COURSE
President Joe Biden plans to announce a new eviction moratorium targeted toward counties with high rates of COVID-19, The New York Times reports. It will replace the previous CDC moratorium that expired Saturday, and it comes after days of hand-wringing between congressional Democrats and the White House. According to the proposed terms, the agreement would cover about 90 percent of renters for up to 60 days, though it has not been officially announced.
Some Congressional Democrats had urged the Biden administration to extend the moratorium, though the White House said just days before the moratorium expired that it didn’t have the authority. Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) slept on the steps of the U.S. Capitol for four nights to protest the lack of action. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the moratorium, though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined calls to bring the House back from recess to approve the legislation even while supporting calls for its renewal.