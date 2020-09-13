Biden Condemns L.A. County Sheriff Deputy Shootings, Calls Violence Towards Police ‘Counterproductive’
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
On Sunday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden condemned attacks against law enforcement in both Los Angeles and Henderson County, N.C., this weekend, calling the shootings “absolutely unconscionable.” Per NBC news correspondent Sahil Kapur, the Democratic presidential nominee and his wife, Jill, released a statement saying they are “praying for a full recovery” for the two L.A. sheriff's deputies who were hospitalized after being shot in a videotaped attack last night. “Brave officers who pin on the shield carry a sacred responsibility and make an extraordinary sacrifice,” Biden said, reinforcing his commitment to protect law enforcement and his intent to prosecute anyone engaged in “attacks of lawlessness and violence” towards police officers. Such acts are “unacceptable, outrageous, and entirely counterproductive to the pursuit of greater peace and justice in America—as are the actions of those who cheer such attacks on,” Biden added.
Prior to issuing his full statement, Biden tweeted a related statement condemning all kinds of violence. “Those who commit it should be caught and punished,” the former Vice President wrote early Sunday morning.