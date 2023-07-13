Biden: I’m ‘Serious’ About Prisoner Swap to Free WSJ Reporter

Read it at The Hill
President Joe Biden said Thursday that he is “serious” about a prisoner swap to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from Russia. “I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway,” he said in response to a question from a Journal reporter while visiting Finland. Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused of spying while on a reporting trip; he and the U.S. government say the allegations are bunk.