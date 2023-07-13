CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden: I’m ‘Serious’ About Prisoner Swap to Free WSJ Reporter

    ‘PROCESS IS UNDERWAY’

    President Joe Biden and Evan Gershkovich

    Reuters

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that he is “serious” about a prisoner swap to free Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich from Russia. “I’m serious about doing all we can to free Americans who are being illegally held in Russia or anywhere else for that matter, and that process is underway,” he said in response to a question from a Journal reporter while visiting Finland. Gershkovich was arrested in March and accused of spying while on a reporting trip; he and the U.S. government say the allegations are bunk.

    Read it at The Hill
    ,