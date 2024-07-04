CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Says He Had a Medical Checkup After Disaster Debate: Report

    Matt Young

    Night Editor

    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on July 03, 2024 in Washington, DC.

    Alex Wong/Getty Images

    U.S President Joe Biden admitted in a Wednesday night meeting with more than 20 Democratic governors that he received a medical checkup after his disastrous presidential debate against Donald Trump last week. Three unidentified sources “with knowledge of the discussion” revealed the conversation to Politico, adding that Biden told those present at the gathering that he is fine. The meeting–after which Wes Moore, Maryland’s first-term governor, Minnesota’s Tim Walz and New York’s Kathy Hochul performed interviews in a show of support for the embattled Biden—went for approximately an hour. One unidentified governor reportedly asked point blank about Biden’s physical condition. Biden then mentioned his recent checkup, and, according to Politico, maintained he was in good health and “knocking on wood for effect, according to two of those people, who were granted anonymity to describe a private meeting.” Quizzed by reporters earlier Wednesday, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The president has regular annual physicals that we release in a thorough report. We’re going to continue to do that.”

