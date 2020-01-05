Biden Says He Would Temporarily Ban All Vaping Sales

Read it at Bloomberg
Joe Biden says if elected president, he would temporarily halt the sale of all vaping products—not just flavored ones. The former vice president and 2020 candidate told a voter at an Iowa forum that there must be “serious scientific data as to whether or not it has the kind of long-term damage on the lungs and it causes death before we allow it to be sold.” Biden’s proposal goes further than the Trump administration’s recent ban on fruit- and mint-flavored vaping products that could appeal to young people.