    Biden Says He Would Temporarily Ban All Vaping Sales

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Stephen Maturen/Getty

    Joe Biden says if elected president, he would temporarily halt the sale of all vaping products—not just flavored ones. The former vice president and 2020 candidate told a voter at an Iowa forum that there must be “serious scientific data as to whether or not it has the kind of long-term damage on the lungs and it causes death before we allow it to be sold.” Biden’s proposal goes further than the Trump administration’s recent ban on fruit- and mint-flavored vaping products that could appeal to young people.

