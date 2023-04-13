CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Says Investigators ‘Getting Close’ to Catching Intelligence Leaker

    CORNERED

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    President Joe Biden pauses during a speech in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland, April 12, 2023.

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    President Joe Biden on Thursday said investigators are “getting close” in their hunt for the person who leaked classified American intelligence documents online. Biden made the remark when asked to comment on the matter during his visit to Ireland. “I can’t right now, there is a full-blown investigation going on and you know, with the intelligence community, the Justice Department, and we’re getting close,” he said. When asked if he was concerned about the sensitive information being disclosed, Biden said: “I’m concerned that it happened. But there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of.” On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the person behind the leaks is allegedly a “young, charismatic gun enthusiast,” who a friend says works on a “military base.”

