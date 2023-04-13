Biden Says Investigators ‘Getting Close’ to Catching Intelligence Leaker
CORNERED
President Joe Biden on Thursday said investigators are “getting close” in their hunt for the person who leaked classified American intelligence documents online. Biden made the remark when asked to comment on the matter during his visit to Ireland. “I can’t right now, there is a full-blown investigation going on and you know, with the intelligence community, the Justice Department, and we’re getting close,” he said. When asked if he was concerned about the sensitive information being disclosed, Biden said: “I’m concerned that it happened. But there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of.” On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that the person behind the leaks is allegedly a “young, charismatic gun enthusiast,” who a friend says works on a “military base.”