Biden to Nominate Connecticut’s First Latino Schools Chief as Education Secretary
SCHOOL IS BACK IN SESSION
President-elect Joe Biden has reportedly made a decision about who he wants to be his education secretary—and it’s an about-face from current billionaire Secretary Betsy DeVos. Biden’s pick is Miguel A. Cardona, Connecticut’s first Latino commissioner of education who also has 20 years of public school experience, sources tell The New York Times. Cardona would be starting the job at a critical time for schools. Biden has promised to reopen schools within the first 100 days of his administration, a difficult task as coronavirus cases are the highest they have been since the start of the pandemic.
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus endorsed Cardona. “It is clear that Mr. Cardona’s record of accomplishments demonstrates that he is capable and qualified to lead the Department of Education,” the caucus said in a letter to Biden. “Further, as a Puerto Rican leader he will bring a valued and diverse voice to the cabinet.”