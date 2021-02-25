Biden Undoes Ridiculous Trump Order That Branded Three U.S. Cities as ‘Anarchist’
SWEEPING UP
In September, former President Donald Trump and his Justice Department took the utterly bizarre step of branding three U.S. cities “anarchist jurisdictions” in an attempt to claw back federal funds from them. However, New York City, Seattle, and Portland can now rest easy as President Joe Biden has rescinded those ridiculous labels. Trump’s branding of the cities came at a time when his presidential campaign was obsessed with protests and riots in Democratic-leaning cities and he was trying to prove to supporters that he was the “law and order president.” After Biden rescinded the anarchist descriptions, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said: “Fortunately, Seattle no longer has to face the insanity of a president who governs by Twitter or political threats.” On Wednesday, Biden also reversed a Trump order that blocked many green-card applicants from entering the United States, and another mandating that federal buildings should be designed in a classical aesthetic.