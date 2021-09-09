CHEAT SHEET
Biden Will Reportedly Tell All Federal Workers: Get Vaxxed or Leave
President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to order all staff across the sprawling federal workforce to get vaccinated against COVID-19. CNN reported Thursday morning that Biden will imminently announce an executive order “requiring all federal workers to be vaccinated, with no option of being regularly tested to opt out of the requirement.” Another executive order will reportedly be applied to independent contractors who carry out business with the federal government. Earlier this year, Biden signed an order mandating vaccines for federal workers, but that allowed for opt-outs if people did regular testing and took other mitigations. Biden is expected to reveal more details in a speech later Thursday.