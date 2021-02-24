Biden’s 100-Day Pause on Deportations Indefinitely Banned by Trump-Picked Judge
MAKING LIFE DIFFICULT
One of President Joe Biden’s flagship campaign promises aimed at reversing the Trump era’s cruel stance on immigration has been dealt a serious blow in court. According to the Los Angeles Times, a federal judge has indefinitely banned the Biden administration from enforcing its 100-day moratorium on most deportations. The policy was introduced in a flurry of executive orders signed by Biden in the hours after his inauguration. However, last month, a federal judge in Texas temporarily blocked the pause—and, late Tuesday, that temporary ban became an indefinite one. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued the preliminary injunction that argued that the moratorium violated federal law and risked imposing additional costs on Texas. It’s not clear if the Biden administration intends to appeal Tipton’s new ruling. Tipton was appointed by former President Donald Trump.