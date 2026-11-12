‘A TEACHER TO THE WORLD’ Actress Who Became Famous at 60 Dies at 91 Irma P. Hall, who had a decades-long career as a schoolteacher before becoming a Hollywood hit, has died. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images # 1

Irma. P. Hall, known for her matriarchal roles, has died at 91 in Dallas, Texas, her family announced on Wednesday. Hall was renowned for her role as Big Mama in the 1997 film Soul Food, which won her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress. She also received a Cannes Film Festival Prize for her performance as Marva Munson in the Coen brothers’ 2004 film, The Lady Killers. After more than twenty years as a teacher in Dallas public schools, Hall landed her first major film role at age 60, playing Aunt T. in A Family Thing, opposite James Earl Jones and Robert Duvall. Raymond St. Jacques noticed her reciting poetry in Dallas and cast her in the 1973 film A Book of Numbers. She would eventually make acting a full-time career in 1980 and went on to establish the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre, where she developed young artists. She was a longtime member of the Inspiring Body of Christ Church in Dallas, where she read to children and was active in theater ministry. “She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world,” her daughter, Irma Hall Crayton, wrote in a statement.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register