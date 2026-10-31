BUSTED PLAY Bill Belichick, 74, Breaks Up With Gen Z Girlfriend She’s already seeing other people, apparently. Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee, Getty Images

Football coach Bill Belichick split up with his 25-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson secretly almost a year ago, TMZ revealed on Friday. Belichick and Hudson ended their relationship “late last year” but continue to be “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends,” People confirmed. Belichick, who is 49 years older than Hudson, met the Trouble Cup Enterprises founder and former college cheerleader on a plane in 2021, when Hudson was 20. They reportedly began dating in 2022, taking their relationship public in late 2024. But sightings of them together began as early as January 2023. Belichick did not publicly split from his former partner of 16 years until September 2023, although sources close to the pair said they had been “pretty separate” for some time. Belichick coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins before moving to North Carolina to coach the UNC Tar Heels in 2025. His relationship with Hudson was controversial not just because of the age gap, but also because of claims that she played a role in decision-making at UNC. Hudson has continued to accompany Belichick to events and appear on the sidelines at games, despite the split.

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