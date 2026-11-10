'WORSE THAN NOEM!' Bill O’Reilly Demands ‘Arrogant as Hell’ Trump Goon Be Fired The former Fox News firebrand turned his fury on the Trump loyalist in the wake of the GOP’s humiliating election drubbing. No Spin News

Bill O’Reilly has unleashed a savage attack on Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin over his immigration crackdown, urging the president to ax him.

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“While [White House border czar] Tom Homan did his best and I respect him, this Markwayne Mullin guy couldn’t have been worse,” the conservative commentator said on his nightly web show “No Spin News,”

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The jab came as the former Fox firebrand discussed President Donald Trump’s interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes with Ross Douthat.

Asked about his administration’s approach to immigration, Trump told Douthat that his mass deportation policy may have been “too tough” and contributed to the Republicans’ heavy losses in the midterm elections.

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Mullin took over as Homeland Security Secretary in March, replacing Kristi Noem after she was ousted following a series of controversies, including allegedly leasing luxury jets using agency funds and spending taxpayers’ money on a massive, self-promotional ad campaign.

Before entering politics, Mullin was a professional mixed martial arts fighter. David Dee Delgado/REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo

“He’s worse than Noem! Never explained, arrogant as hell. What are you doing?” O’Reilly said of Mullin. “You know, when people are getting beat up in the streets by federal agents, you need to say why. OK? That’s not hard!”

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“If it were me, Mullin would be in the Bahamas right now taking the sun,” he added.

O’Reilly previously criticized Mullin over his department’s lack of transparency after federal immigration agents detained Ricardo Gonzalez, an American citizen, last month.

Video footage obtained by The New York Times shows an ICE vehicle swerving toward Gonzalez, who was riding a bicycle. He was injured and had to be taken to a hospital to be treated. ICE denied hitting him.

The DHS is the third-largest federal agency. Evan Vucci/REUTERS/Evan Vucci

“Unfortunately, the Department of Homeland Security doesn’t say anything. And this is what’s wrong with Markwayne Mullin,” O’Reilly said. “This should have been out. Is he a U.S. citizen or not? What did he do to be confronted by ICE agents? You don’t just sit on it, Markwayne.”

“This hurts your organization, the federal government, the Trump administration, and every American’s confidence,” he added.

Immigration played a key role in last week’s midterm elections, according to polling.

It was named a top issue in the Associated Press’ voter poll, with 14 percent of respondents naming it as their priority. NBC News’ exit polls showed that 60 percent of voters disapproved of the way ICE is handling its job.

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