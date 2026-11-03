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SECOND CHANCE?

Billionaire, 83, Spotted With Ex-Husband, 33, After Bitter Divorce

The couple, who met on the online dating platform seeking arrangements, have a five-decade age gap.

(From L) US producer David Geffen, Donovan Michaels, British model Lady Jemma Mornington and French businessman Arpad Busson poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring/Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue World as part of Paris Fashion Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images

By Evgenia Anastasakos

Billionaire record executive David Geffen, 83, is back with his 33-year-old ex-husband just months after their messy divorce. Page Six reports that Geffen and former model Donovan Michaels were spotted together last month on Geffen’s 454-foot mega-yacht. “The heart wants what the heart wants,” an insider told the outlet. The duo first connected online via the dating website SeekingArrangements.com in 2016. They married in 2023. After Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025, Michaels sued, claiming he had reneged on a verbal promise to provide lifelong financial support. Michaels’ lawsuit also accused Geffen of subjecting him to painful laser hair removal treatments and providing him with illicit drugs. The complaint alleges that, when Michaels entered the 12 Step Program of Alcoholics Anonymous, it became a source of conflict between the couple. “Geffen did not want a healthier Michaels. He wanted control and submission,” the suit said. According to Page Six, Geffen has denied all the allegations.

Read it at Page Six

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