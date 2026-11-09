CLAUS FOR CELEBRATION Billionaire Kardashian Suffers Humiliating Backlash to Holiday Gifts The reality star’s $148 gift has ignited a less-than-jolly firestorm. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Kim Kardashian and her underwear brand are under fire over an Advent calendar, with buyers saying they feel “scammed.”

Skims, a lingerie and lifestyle brand founded by the 46-year-old reality star, debuted a $148 accessories Advent calendar with “twelve days of fun surprises” that quickly sold out.

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Most recipients planned to wait until December to start opening each “surprise.” However, social media influencers, who usually review products as early as possible, began to share videos of themselves unboxing the holiday calendar’s shockingly sparse contents.

Kayla Ryan was shocked when she saw what was in the calendar. Instagram/Kayla Ryan

When content creator Kayla Ryan posted a video of herself opening all the calendar’s windows, it amassed over 26 million views across Instagram and TikTok.

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In the video, Ryan’s expression shifted from disappointment to anger as she opened one window after another.

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By the end, she had three hair ties, six scrunchies, six bobby pins, two hair clips, two thin headbands, four keychains, and one squishy, Skims-branded toy.

“I can get these at Dollar Tree,” she said, calling the calendar “the worst Advent calendar to ever exist.”

The Looker reached out to Skims for comment on the controversy, but did not immediately hear back.

Popular comments compared the calendar’s trinkets to trash they found under the couch or when cleaning out their cars. Instagram/Kayla Ryan

“My $2 Trader Joe’s milk chocolate advent calendar last year was better than this,” a commenter wrote on Ryan’s post. Another said, “It’s legit like the pile of c--p I just swept out from under my couch that my cat stole.”

“None of those items are worth $12,” one person wrote in a comment with more than 100,000 upvotes.

One popular comment read, “The fact that she’s a billionaire and people have to work a whole 8-hour shift just to buy that. She’s literally just laughing at y’all while cashing in more money in her bank.”

Kardashian is worth an estimated $1.9 billion.

Skims, which she co-founded with Jens Grede and Emma Grede in 2019, was valued at $5 billion during its most recent fundraising round in November 2025.

One influencer went viral for showing her unedited reactions to opening the full calendar. TikTok/wetsloppyswollen

Another unboxing TikTok video of the calendar gained 65 million views. In it, the creator called the

“This is straight up disrespectful,” one comment with over 700,000 likes read.

Commenters were entertained to see the products inside the Skims calendar. TikTok/wetsloppyswollen

People compared the calendar’s contents to what they find when they clean out their car or swipe under their beds, and joked that the creator should dispute the purchase with her bank.

One popular comment thanked the creator for opening her calendar on camera: “They played in your face girl, but you just saved so many people money.”

The controversial calendar sold for $148. Skims

The calendar is no longer available on Skims’ website, and influencers said they received an email offering $148 in store credit if they keep the items, or a refund to their credit cards if they return them.

“We have personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice of a full refund or a Skims credit to put towards other products,” a spokesperson said in a statement that was shared with Today on Nov. 8.

Continuing, “We want every customer to be truly happy with what they receive from Skims. Their feedback matters to us and will directly shape how we approach future releases.”

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