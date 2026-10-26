SMASHED EXPECTATIONS Rocker Reveals Why 26-Year Age Gap With Wife Was an ‘Advantage’ The singer has three children with his much younger other half. Dimitri Hakke/Redferns

Billy Corgan thinks the 26-year age gap in his marriage is a perk, not a problem.

The 59-year-old Smashing Pumpkins frontman explained why being from different generations has benefited his relationship with his wife, fashion designer Chloe Mendel, 33, during Thursday’s episode of The New York Times’ Popcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple met through a mutual friend and began dating in 2012. They married at their Highland Park, Illinois, home in September 2023.

Billy Corgan married fashion designer, Chloe Mendel, in 2023. Gabriel Grams/Getty Images

They have three children: Augustus, born in 2015; Philomena, born in 2018; and Juno, born in March 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

When hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli asked whether their age difference had helped their relationship, Corgan initially hesitated.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“Well, that gets into… I don’t wanna make all the feminists mad,” he began.

Play Video

The rocker explained that some of his previous relationships with women from his generation were complicated by past trauma and painful experiences.

“I met a lot of broken women along the way,” Corgan said. “I mean, I was shocked at the stories that I would hear about what they’d been through.”

With Mendel, however, Corgan said their generational differences offered a fresh perspective.

Billy Corgan says the 26-year age gap with his wife allows them to have conversations with fresh perspectives. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“When I met my wife and had that gap, she just wasn’t affected by those same politics,” he explained. “She just had a different version.”

He suggested that Mendel’s upbringing in a different era of feminism gave her greater confidence and fewer emotional scars.

Billy Corgan and Chloe Mendel Corgan attend the New York City Ballet gala at Lincoln Center on October 9, 2024, in New York City. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

“And then her youth was an advantage because she hadn’t been wounded like so many people are,” Corgan said.

He added that Mendel was “really open to love and the possibility” and had chosen not to judge him for who he was.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register