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Country Music Star, 65, Sparks Fourth Marriage Buzz

The country crooner and British bombshell appear to be taking their whirlwind romance to the next level.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley attend the 59th Country Music Association Awards in 2025.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

By Reagin von Lehe

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley may be taking their unlikely romance down the aisle. Reports are swirling that the country singer, 65, and model/actress, 61, are engaged after just over a year together. If the couple ties the knot, this would mark the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s fourth marriage. The couple hasn’t confirmed the news, but the “Hannah Montana” actor posted a ring emoji on Instagram on Thursday, while the English model flaunted a large diamond ring. A source told Page Six that the actress is filming the upcoming second season of The ‘Burbs, and that they don’t believe the ring is a prop. This wouldn’t be Hurley’s first rodeo, either; the Austin Powers actress was married to entrepreneur Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. Cyrus’ most recent marriage, to singer Firerose, ended in divorce in 2024 amid abuse allegations, which he denied. Hurley has spoken about their “unlikely pairing,” saying they’re similar in many ways and bond over their preference for country life. “We have the same hair. Identical hair. Apart from his beard, we’re actually like twins,” Hurley joked about her boyfriend.

Read it at Page Six

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