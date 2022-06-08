A Great Bird Feeder Can Be High-Tech or Humorous; These Picks All Bring the Joy of Birdwatching to Your Home

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Is there any right of adulthood as poignant as getting your own bird feeder? I think not. Something clicks, and suddenly we realize the profound joy that comes with making friends with your colorful, feathered neighbors. Ready to join the club? Here’s some nifty bird feeders we love and bonus: they make great Father’s Day gifts for Dad.

NETVUE Birdfy - Smart Bird Feeder For the high-tech or photo buffs, bird feeders with automatic sensors and built-in cameras are incredibly fun, like the Netvu Birdfy. Get notifications on your smartphone with a LIVE FEED of any birdie hanging out in your feeder. The feeder’s pretty intelligent too, and can identify up to 6,000 different species of birds. Aside from taking enviable close-up photos, it also has a speaker. So, if alerted to a squirrel eating all your sunflower seeds, you can tell that squirrel to get lost without even opening a window. Pretty cool. Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

DutchCrafters Raised Platform Feeder Different bird feeders attract different types of birds.. Some birds areground feeders, while others prefer hanging feeders. Large, colorful birds such as cardinals and blue jays often prefer open ground feeders, like this DutchCrafters Raised Platform Feeder. It’s big enough for multiple birds to dine at once, and the no-installation aspect of the ground feeder is great for those who, like me, aren’t “handy.” Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Tree Face Bird feeder For the pull-my-finger Dad, or anyone who loves humorous yard decor, consider this tree hugger sculpture feeder. In addition to feeding birds, it gives your tree a smiling face, with eyes that glow at night, adding a whimsical personality to your whole yard. This may also appeal to fans of The Lord of the Rings movies or books (doesn’t this look like Ents, the living trees?). Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

HomeBird Window Bird Feeder If you’d like to add a feeder with a small footprint, this clear, window-mounted model grants you a close-up view of your feasting friends. The removable trays make seed refills a cinch, and it has strong suction cups to support even the pudgiest budgie. Now grab some seed, and get birdwatching! Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

