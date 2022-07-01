Alabama Teen Shot Through His Bedroom Window as He Played Video Games
CLINGING TO LIFE
A 15-year-old boy in Birmingham, Alabama, is clinging to life after being shot in the head while playing video games in his bedroom on Wednesday evening. Christian Savage is in critical condition after having two surgeries, AL.com reports. Two suspects were taken into custody but police have not released any further details. On Wednesday night, before any arrests had been made, Birmingham Police Department spokesman Lt. Rod Mauldin said it appeared the home was targeted. However, Christian’s mother, Patrice Leonard, told AL.com that detectives told her the suspects were targeting a neighbor. She said a bullets tore through Christian’s window and TV, then struck the right side of his face, lodging in his head close to his brain.