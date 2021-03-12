CHEAT SHEET
Black Worker Says He Was Fired After Reporting Noose at Workplace
A Black man says he was fired from his job of nearly three years after reporting persistent racist harassment—including someone placing a noose at a work site. Stevie Lamont Stucke filed an anti-discrimination lawsuit against the North Carolina-based company Pike Electric this week, alleging the company “did nothing to alleviate the terror Stevie felt.” Stucke says co-workers routinely told him, “You don’t know where you at, boy,” used racial slurs, and made racist comments and jokes about Black people. At one point a white worker threatened Stucke with a knife. An executive from Pike Electric disputed the allegations, saying they “completely distort the facts and the company’s response.”