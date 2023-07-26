Black Staff Say They Were Called ‘Slave Girls’ at Alabama Nursing Home
DISTURBING
Nine Black nurses and aides have filed a lawsuit against an Alabama nursing home for placing them in a “racially discriminatory hostile environment,” Atlanta Black Star reports. The women claim they suffered verbal abuse, and dealt with racial taunts at Florala Health and Rehabilitation, including being called slurs like the N-word and “slave girls.” One of the women said she overheard a white colleague say, “These black girls need to service their people like the slaves they are.” The women claimed that their white coworkers and supervisors had a separate group chat where they talked about the Black women, who also said that white residents in the home made disparaging comments towards them. Meanwhile, the Black women said in the suit that Black residents in the home were left unattended “without proper clothing and medication” by their white colleagues.