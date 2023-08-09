‘Black Supremacist’ Teacher Resigns After Investigation
NOT SMART
A Texas elementary teacher who claimed to be a “Black supremacist” on social media resigned from her job on Tuesday after her school district became aware of troubling posts she made online. In posts made on Twitter, the platform since re-named X, the teacher allegedly used derogatory terms to refer to white people and talked about having her boyfriend kill a white man her sister had been seeing. The Mesquite Independent School District launched an investigation after discovering the posts on Monday, saying in a statement that the teacher, who has not been identified, will not be eligible for rehire. “The highly offensive statements posted to her X account do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and the district condemns them in the strongest terms,” the district said.