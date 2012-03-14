Blagojevich Bids Farewell

In his final speech before heading to prison, former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich said that he’s going to “follow the law.” Blago heads to Colorado to begin a 14-year sentence. Last June, Blagojevich was convicted on 17 counts of corruption, including allegations that he was trying to make a profit off filling Barack Obama’s Senate seat. Speaking to a crowd that sometimes chanted “Free our governor” outside his Chicago home, the disgraced former governor held his wife under his arms while she held back tears. "This, as bad as it is, is part of a long and hard journey that will only get worse before it gets better," he said. Day 1 of his 14 years begins.