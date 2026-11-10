BETTER LATE THAN NEVER Bloomberg, 84, Marries Partner of 26 Years The two first met during a Citizens’ Budget Commission meeting while he was running for mayor in 2000. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images # 3

Media businessman and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, 84, has married his partner of 26 years, Diana Taylor, 71. This marks both of their second marriages. They held a small private ceremony on Monday at their Upper East Side home, surrounded by family, including Bloomberg’s two adult daughters, Emma and Georgina, from his marriage to ex-wife Susan Brown, whom he was married to from 1975 to 1993. Bloomberg, who has a net worth of around $100 billion, and Taylor first met when they were seated next to each other at a city commission meeting while he was running for mayor. Bloomberg served three terms as mayor before a failed presidential run in 2020. The lifelong Democrat switched to the Republican Party to run for mayor in 2001, registered as an independent while serving as mayor in 2007, then returned to the Democratic Party in 2018. He was a vocal critic of Donald Trump throughout the president’s two tumultuous terms so far, and gave $80 million to Democrats ahead of this year’s midterms. Taylor had to defend his demeaning comments about women during a Texas rally for his 2020 campaign. “It was 30 years ago. Get over it,” Taylor told CBS News at the time. “We have come a very long way, and Michael Bloomberg has been at the forefront of that change.”

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