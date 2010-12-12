Bloomberg Debunks a 2012 Presidential Bid and More Sunday Talk

Bloomberg on 2012: “No Way, No How.”

The Daily Beast called it: New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg quashed any rumors about a possible presidential bid in 2012 on Meet the Press: “I’ve got a great job, I wanna go out … having a reputation as a very good—maybe the greatest mayor ever.”

Axelrod: GOP and Dems Will “Come Together”

The tax deal dominated the Sunday talk landscape, with White House senior adviser David Axelrod telling Christiane Amanpour that—when it comes to the Dems, the GOP, and the tax compromise—"I believe there will be a coming together.” Just like something out of a Beatles song!

Van Hollen: This Tax Cut Deal Shall Pass

On Fox News Sunday Maryland Rep. Chris Van Hollen said that the tax bill will not be held up. While House Dems, some of which will "refuse to go along with any deal," will push for the estate tax component of the deal to be considered for a separate vote, Van Hollen remained optimistic and open to compromise. "There will be an opportunity for the House to work its will," he said.

Goolsbee: High Income Tax Cuts a Bitter Pill Worth Swallowing

Austan Goolsbee, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers—and never shy of the spotlight when it comes to tax cuts—told Meet the Press that the tax deal will pass through Congress before Christmas. Goolsbee admitted that while it’s a "bitter pill" to swallow the high-income tax cuts, the benefits of incentives for investments for firms, payroll tax cuts for workers, and money for college education is well worth it.

Dean: What About the Giant Deficit in the Room?

Former presidential candidate Howard Dean has a message for President Obama: Tax cuts will buy you friends, but not fiscal success when it comes to the deficit. On Face the Nation, Dean said that the biggest problem the nation faces is the size of the deficit, which will only continue to grow with tax cuts. Dean doesn’t want to put any more stress on the middle class by letting their tax cuts expire, but the cuts must expire someday.

Biz Stone Dishes on Media Tweets

Twitter co-founder Biz Stone talked to The Daily Beast’s Howie Kurtz about media’s love affair with the social networking tool—and why some media stalwarts (paging Tom Brokaw and Brian Williams!) still think it’s only used for broadcasting what one has eaten for lunch.

Will the United States Extradite Julian Assange?

Over on The McLaughlin Group, the panel weighed in on whether Julian Assange will be extradited to America to face charges. Monica Crowley predicted that the U.S. will certainly try to nab him—but the request will be denied.