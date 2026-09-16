MLB MOURNS Former Blue Jays Pitcher Dies After ‘Torturous Battle’ at 45 The professional baseball player’s wife said he died Tuesday after a “really, really difficult and torturous battle.” Ronald Martinez/Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

Brian Wolfe, who pitched three seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays and played professional baseball in Japan for nine years, has died. He was 45. “I’m sorry to write this, but after a really, really difficult and torturous battle, Brian Wolfe died early this morning,” his wife, Rachell Wolfe, wrote Tuesday on Facebook. His cause of death has not been revealed. The Fullerton, California, native spent six years in the minor leagues with the Minnesota Twins before making his major league debut in May 2007. The pitcher made 72 major league appearances across three seasons, finishing with a 5-5 record and a 3.81 ERA. Wolfe played 77 games with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Nippon Professional Baseball. He overlapped with Shohei Ohtani for one season. Wolfe went on to play with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks from 2014 to 2015 and the Seibu Lions from 2016 to 2018 before retiring at the age of 37. Former MLB outfielder Brandon Barnes posted to Facebook: “LIFE IS TOO SHORT Fly High Brother Brian Wolfe.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register