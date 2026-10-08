‘Blue Lagoon’ Star, 65, Looks Completely Different Now
The ‘80s heartthrob had fans buzzing after sharing a video on social media.
Christopher Atkins looks nearly unrecognizable from his 1980s heartthrob days in a new video.
The 65-year-old actor, who starred opposite Brooke Shields in The Blue Lagoon in 1980, spoke to his fans directly in an Oct. 7 Instagram video showcasing his woodworking projects.
“Well, I haven’t done a video in a while, and I’ve sort of been off Instagram a little bit too long, so I apologize to everybody,” Atkins said.
As the actor displayed a blue-green bowl and a large sanded piece of wood that he intends to turn into a table, fans couldn’t help but notice how different he looked from the 22-year-old Atkins who played Peter Richards on the long-running drama series Dallas.
In the video, Atkins wore a casual burnt orange T-shirt and styled his platinum blond hair tousled, a change from the curly, sandy blond hair of his youth.
Fans quickly showed their support for both the crafts in progress and Atkins’ appearance in the comments.
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“Good to see you, Chris,” one person said.
“Blast from the past! You look awesome,” another person commented.
“I’ve watched Blue Lagoon so many times!” added another.
“Christopher is fabulous!” another fan said.
The Blue Lagoon sparked controversy during its 1980 release, as Atkins and Shields were just 18 and 14, respectively.
After skyrocketing to fame, the young actor faced several hurdles, including alcohol abuse and financial instability.
The actor, who is now nearly 40 years sober, revealed in July that his struggles with alcohol cost him the lead role in 1984’s Footloose.
“I was a mess back then. I was partying it up way too much,” Atkins admitted during a Q&A panel at the Fanboy Expo Knoxville in Tennessee.
In a 2024 interview with iHeartRadio, the actor said his son, Grant Bomann, now 40, played a major role in his sobriety.
“I wanted to be a dad more than I wanted to be a drunk. I mean, it just came down to that,” he said.
He shares Grant and his daughter, Brittney Bomann, 39, with ex-wife Lyn Barron. Atkins and Barron married for 22 years before divorcing in 2007.
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