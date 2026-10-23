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POWDER PLAY

This Styling Powder Is a Cheat Code for Thicker-Looking Hair

This multitasking hair powder might replace every styling product I own.

BLVD & Co. Styling Powder Review

BLVD & Co.

By James Andreakos

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Until I discovered BLVD & Co.’s hair styling powder while walking down the men’s grooming aisle at Walmart recently, I didn’t even know hair styling powder was a product category. This multi-use product adds volume (especially if you have thinning hair) and touchable hold without feeling sticky or rock-hard.

With a simple sprinkle, you can get thicker, fuller-looking hair with high hold and a dry, matte finish. The first time I tried it, I sprinkled some powder into my fully dried hair after a shower, hand-styled it into a perfect part, then patted down and pushed back the sides before giving myself a side sweep. I pulled out some curls for a wind-tousled look I love and was kind of wowed by the result. I could have gone full pompadour if I wanted. It was neatly coiffed in a traditional clean-cut style, but it didn’t look weighed down by product.

Even with dry hairspray or pomades, I’ve never gotten something quite so natural-looking. My favorite part about this powder is that it lets you style and hold your hair however you want, from clean-cut to shaggy, without any trace of gleam or product residue peeking through. I’ve only ever achieved something like this with certain pomades on wet hair, using a diffuser on a blow dryer, but with the BLVD & Co. styling powder I can just sprinkle, style, and scram.

Walmart
$10

BLVD & Co Volume Matte Styling Powder

The brand’s claims that the powder instantly adds texture and volume are also true. My hair has distinct, noticeable fullness with BLVD, especially when I style it with a little oomph.
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As for texture, I don’t know how they do it, but the different shades in my hair color seem more pronounced, and at a glance, what used to look dull, damp, and flat with product now looks like a varied, full spectrum of weights and shades. Even my wife remarked on it when seeing me with the product for the first time.

I don’t like thinking about my hair thinning, but there are patches where you can see how it’s betrayed me; maybe it isn’t as “full” as it was in my youth. Not balding, not thinning, just like a once-bustling apartment building with a few vacancies, where at night you notice some windows are dark. Thankfully, BLVD & Co. turns the lights back on. Enough that I had to second-guess whether I was ever thinning.

BLVD & Co. says you can use the powder as a dry shampoo on days when you haven’t showered, or at the end of the day when you’re going out after work and want a refresh. It pairs well with my curls and would probably be a great fit for modern broccoli-head haircuts. If you’re on the fence about styling powder or have struggled to get the look and hold you want from other products, give this multifunctional styling powder a try.

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James Andreakos

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James Andreakos
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