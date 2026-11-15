FIRE HAZARD BMW Owners Warned to Park Outside as Massive Recall Hits This is the second time the vehicles have been recalled. Andreas Gebert/Andreas Gebert, Reuters # 2

More than 720,000 BMWs are being recalled over fears they could catch fire—even while parked with their engines off. Officials are urging owners of the 14 affected models to park outside. “If you have one of these vehicles, you should park your vehicle outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until the vehicle is repaired,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a statement. The issue stems from an improperly sealed electrical connector on the water pump. If exposed to water, it could short-circuit and spark a fire. “Over time, due to material degradation at the connector, this could allow moisture to enter the pump and lead to the possibility of a short circuit,” the document states. “This could increase the risk of a thermal event and, in rare cases, a fire.” Ten incidents have been reported so far. BMW has not yet identified a remedy. Letters notifying affected owners will be sent in December. This is the second recall for these vehicles. They were previously recalled in 2024 over a separate water pump issue.

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