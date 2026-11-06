Music Legend, 85, Goes Viral for ‘Disrespectful’ Outfit to Meet Pope
“I didn’t even know you could meet the pope dressed like that.”
Bob Dylan has gone viral online for his outfit choice when he met the leader of the Roman Catholic Church.
The 85-year-old Nobel Prize-winning musician visited Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Nov. 4. For the occasion, he wore a collared shirt with a loosely knotted polka-dotted tie under a black hoodie and coat.
Dylan wore the hood up, with a black cap peeking from underneath. He accessorized with black leather gloves and carried an umbrella with a hook handle.
Photos of Dylan next to Leo, 71, in classic white papal vestments drew attention.
“I didn’t even know you could meet the pope dressed like that,” one person wrote on Reddit. Another added, “Bob Dylan really dressed up as the Grim Reaper to meet the Pope.”
“I guess my favorite steakhouse has a stricter dress code than the Vatican these days,” one person wrote on X.
Many online commenters compared Dylan’s “disrespectful” outfit to a teenager who is dragged to the church against his will, or a character from Star Wars.
Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker
By clicking “Sign Up” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
“Bob Dylan would dress like Palpatine to meet Pope Leo,” one person wrote, referring to Star Wars antagonist Sheev Palpatine portrayed by Ian McDiarmid. The fictional character’s outfit includes a black hooded cloak.
The meetup, arranged while Dylan is in Italy for his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” tour, also sparked memes.
“The angel and devil on your shoulder at 3 am drunk in Chicago,” one person wrote.
Another added a text to the photo of Dylan sitting across from Leo, reading, “How it feels going to therapy.”
Some voiced their upset that the photos came to be mere days after Halloween, as the duo would have made a great costume.
According to The New York Times, Dylan gifted Leo his autobiography, Chronicles Volume One, and Leo gave Dylan a rosary.
The Vatican did not offer a reason for Dylan’s visit, but some commenters wondered whether Leo was a fan of Dylan’s.
Leo grew up in Chicago and was eight years old when Dylan released his hit “Blowin’ in the Wind” in 1963.
Leo quoted Dylan’s song “Go Away You Bomb” in the foreword of his 2026 book, Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift.
Dylan previously met Pope John Paul II in 1997.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…