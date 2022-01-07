Bob Dylan’s Lawyers Trash ‘Malicious’ Child Sex-Abuse Allegations
‘RECKLESS AND DEFAMATORY’
Bob Dylan’s lawyers have gone on the attack against an anonymous woman who claims he sexually abused her as a child at the height of his 1960s fame. The woman, only identified in her lawsuit as JC, initially alleged the abuse took place over a six-week period in New York in 1965, but the suit was changed last week to to say it happened over “several months” after Dylan historians noted he was overseas on tour at the time. The suit claims Dylan attempted to “lower her inhibitions with the objective of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol, and threats of physical violence.” In response, Dylan’s legal team dismissed the suit as “a brazen shakedown … false, malicious, reckless and defamatory,” and added: “[He] will vigorously defend himself against these lawyer-driven lies and seek redress against all those responsible, including by seeking monetary sanctions against persons responsible for manufacturing and bringing this abusive lawsuit.” JC’s lawyer Peter Gleason responded: “Neither my client or her counsel are going to be bullied.”