Bob Geldof told fans over the weekend about the final messages he received from Sinéad O’Connor in the weeks leading up to her death at the age of 56. Geldof, 71, paid tribute to O’Connor while performing at the Cavan Calling festival in Ireland. “She meant a lot to everybody, she meant a lot to us. Her voice represented her soul and spirit,” Geldof said on stage, according to the Daily Mail. “And whenever we hear that, we will always be with a great woman.” He went on to say O’Connor was a “very good friend of his.” “We were talking right up to a couple of weeks ago,” Geldof said. “Some of her texts were laden with desperation and despair and sorrow, and some were ecstatically happy. She was like that.”