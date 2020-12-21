Texas Police Officer Fatally Shot Black Man Running Away, Body-Cam Footage Shows
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
City officials in a Houston suburb released body-camera footage of a police officer shooting and killing a Black man who was running away. The town of La Marque, Texas, released the footage of Officer Jose Santos killing 22-year-old Joshua Feast on Monday. Feast was allegedly wanted on multiple felony warrants before the Dec. 9 shooting. According to Benjamin Crump, the family’s attorney, an independent autopsy showed that Feast was shot once in the back. Police had earlier stated that Santos shot Feast after he had brandished a weapon. Feast appears to have his back to Santos for the entirety of the body-camera footage, which shows him collapsing in a driveway after being fatally shot. Earlier on in the video, Santos appears to drop something, but it’s unclear if had a gun. Santos has worked with the police department since 2014, and is currently on paid leave pending investigation, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.