Body of Missing Indiana Toddler Found in River After Father Rescued From Submerged Truck
TRAGEDY
A diver recovered the body of a 2-year-old girl, missing since last week, in a southern Indiana river on Sunday, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers confirmed. The child, Emma Sweet, was located 3 miles downstream from where her father was pulled out of his partially submerged truck on Friday morning. Jeremy Sweet, 39, was hospitalized in critical condition and treated for hypothermia after duck hunters spotted the vehicle. His daughter had last been seen with him around noon Wednesday, according to Myers. The sheriff added that Sweet has since given differing accounts of what caused his truck to plunge off a 15-foot embankment and into the freezing White River. Myers also said, according to WTTV, that a needle and drug paraphernalia were found in the truck. A 72-hour hold has been placed on the hospitalized man while investigators look into the case.