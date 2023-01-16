Another Person Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found Months Later
AFTERSHOCK
More than 100 days after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida, the body of a man reported missing after the category 4 storm was found in a sunken sailboat, raising the state’s death toll to 147. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that the man, 72-year-old James “Denny” Hurst, had told his family he planned to ride the hurricane out aboard his vessel, the sailboat “Good Girl.” Hurst was the last person in Lee County unaccounted for after the hurricane, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. The discovery of his remains comes just two days after a debris removal company working in a mangrove stumbled upon the body of Ilonka Knes, 82. Authorities identified the Fort Myers Beach woman through dental records. Marceno said Sunday that he hoped the discovery of Knes and Hurst’s bodies would bring their respective families some closure.