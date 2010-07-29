Body of Second Sailor Recovered in Afghanistan

CHEAT SHEET
The body of the second American sailor who went missing in eastern Afghanistan Friday has been recovered. Petty Officer 3rd Class Jarod Newlove, 25, was from the Seattle area. Villagers found a body in uniform in the Baraki Barak village Wednesday; the district neighbors the Charkh district where Newlove and Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin McNeeley disappeared last week. The body of McNeely, a 30-year-old father of two sons, was recovered Sunday. The Taliban claimed to have captured Newlove and left McNeely’s body to be found by U.S. forces. The sailors were attending counterinsurgency school in Kabul.