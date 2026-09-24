Bodyguard in Senator Sex Scandal Busted Over Shocking Rampage

The ex-bodyguard and lover of former Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has been arrested over an alleged $200,000 rampage at her home.

Matthew Ammel, 39, became embroiled in a high-profile scandal with Sinema, 50, after his former wife sued the ex-Arizona senator over their relationship.

Sinema later admitted in a deposition that she and Ammel, who was married, began having sex in May 2024, including on a trip to New York for CNN anchor Jessica Dean’s wedding.

Matthew Ammel (checked shirt) and Kyrsten Sinema (polka dot top) at an Arizona Legislature hearing in 2025. ACTV screenshot

Ammel is now accused of targeting Sinema’s Cave Creek, Arizona, home on Aug. 30 and threatening to “damage her paintings every 10 minutes” unless she posted a video to X, according to court documents reported by KPNX. It is not clear what the video was meant to say.

Sinema refused, investigators say, leading Ammel to allegedly pull more than 20 pieces of art from the walls—with a value of $123,000—and dump them into her swimming pool.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived on Sept. 3 and found paintings still submerged in the water, and another that had been daubed with black spray paint.

Ammel is also accused of smashing costly bottles of alcohol around the property and pool and hurling one at a large wall-mounted mirror. Authorities estimated the total damage at more than $200,000.

Sinema left her political post in early 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Sinema gave investigators messages, recordings and surveillance footage allegedly showing Ammel damaging the property, according to Arizona Family. He was taken into custody last week and faces a criminal damage charge.

In his first court appearance, Ammel never made it before the judge after deputies reported problems bringing him into the courtroom, with one officer telling the hearing: “They’re saying that he’s combative and he’s in the hallway.” He was subsequently released without bond on an electronic tag.

The arrest marks another extraordinary turn in the fallout from Ammel’s relationship with Sinema.

Matthew Ammel was taken into custody last week. Mugshot/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

As the Daily Beast reported last month, Ammel’s ex-wife Heather sued Sinema after the collapse of their 14-year marriage, accusing the former senator of knowingly pursuing her husband.

Sinema has disputed Heather Ammel’s account but admitted having a sexual relationship with Ammel, including encounters in multiple states across America.

A federal judge this month cleared Heather Ammel’s lawsuit to proceed after rejecting Sinema’s attempt to escape the North Carolina case on jurisdictional grounds.